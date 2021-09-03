Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett take silver for GB in wheelchair tennis doubles

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games – Day Ten

Wheelchair tennis stars Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett suffered further Paralympic heartbreak at the hands of French pair Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer following a dramatic three-set doubles defeat in Tokyo.

The British pair – beaten finalists in Rio – once again had to settle for silver medals at the end of a topsy-turvy encounter which the experienced defending champions snatched 7-5 0-6 7-6 (3).

Reid and Hewett overcame the setback of dropping the opening set to lead the decider 3-1 but could not capitalise before a tense tie-break went against them.