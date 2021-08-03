Another Olympic medal for Jack Laugher with bronze in springboard final

Jack Laugher poses with his bronze medal

Jack Laugher bagged the third Olympic medal of his diving career with bronze in the men’s 3m springboard final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The 26-year-old from Harrogate won gold and silver at Rio 2016 and he completed the set here, claiming a place on the podium as Xie Siyi took top spot, with Chinese compatriot Wang Zongyuan finishing runner-up.

It was a consistent display from Laugher, who did not drop below 81 points in his six dives with a best of 96.9 from his forward four and a half somersaults tuck.