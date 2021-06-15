Ian Wright pokes fun at fellow analyst Roy Keane for having ‘armband’ on jumper

The former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder wore a jumper with several bands on the left sleeve.

Roy Keane came in for some stick from fellow analyst Ian Wright over his jumper during ITV’s coverage of France’s 1-0 win over Germany.

The former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder wore a jumper with several bands on the left sleeve and was the subject of Wright’s joke shortly after presenter Mark Pougatch referred to Wales needing their captain for Wednesday’s game against Turkey.

Wright quipped: “Yeah, like Roy – he had to keep his armband on his jumper!”

Wright, Pougatch and Keane’s old adversary Patrick Vieira joined in with the laughter before Wright added: “I like it, though, I like it.”

Pougatch said: “Two captains, one armband.”

Wright added: “He’s letting us know he’s a captain.”

