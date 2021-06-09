On this day in 2011: Jordan Henderson signs for Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson celebrating

Liverpool completed the signing of 20-year-old Jordan Henderson from Sunderland on this day in 2011.

The midfielder’s arrival in a £20million deal was not unanimously well received with the club being criticised for spending a large amount of money on a player who had won just one England cap.

Henderson faced competition for a place from Steven Gerrard, Lucas Leiva, Raul Meireles and Christian Poulsen after arriving at Anfield.

Jordan Henderson signed for Liverpool on this day 2011

The player said he was keen to learn from Gerrard, the man he would later replace as captain.

“I’ve trained with Steven once for England and he was unbelievable. Steven has been a massive, massive player for Liverpool for years now and he still is. Hopefully I can learn a lot from him,” he said.

Henderson was signed by Damien Comolli, who was employed as Liverpool’s director of football in a short-term experiment by new owners Fenway Sports Group, who said the new addition was “everything we wanted in a midfielder”.

Comolli later blamed the signing for his departure a year later, saying: “The day I got sacked they (Liverpool’s owners) told me I had made a big mistake on Jordan and he was a waste of money.”

Henderson became the first Liverpool captain in 30 years to guide the club to the league title (Paul Ellis/PA)

After almost leaving the club in 2012 as a proposed makeweight in a failed deal for Fulham’s Clint Dempsey, Henderson – who has made 392 appearances for Liverpool and won 59 caps for England – went on to inherit the armband from Gerrard.