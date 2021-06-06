Serena Williams and Roger Federer bow out of French Open

Serena Williams and Roger Federer

Roland Garros bade farewell to two ageing greats on Sunday.

Serena Williams was beaten by 21-year-old Elena Rybakina, who was not born when the 23-time grand slam singles champion first played in Paris, while Roger Federer decided three matches on clay was enough as he turns his attentions to the grass.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev continued their convincing tournaments and will face off in the last eight while sixth seed Alexander Zverev will meet Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Picture of the day

The light fades on Serena Williams’ French Open hopes (Thibault Camus/AP)

Quote of the day

Tweet of the day

Thank you Sir Andy, the feeling is mutual. You gotta love it ? See you on the ?? https://t.co/6Jln8V6vSw — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) June 6, 2021

Swiatek at the double

WE ARE NOT WORTHY ?@iga_swiatek and @matteksands save SEVEN match points, coming back from 1-5 down in the third to oust top seeds Hsieh/Mertens 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 in three hours, 11 minutes. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/FvKWalEgdE — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021

Iga Swiatek is becoming a bigger favourite to retain her singles title with every passing day. She could yet win two trophies after an extraordinary doubles victory alongside Bethanie Mattek-Sands over top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens.

Fallen seeds

Women: Serena Williams (7), Victoria Azarenka (15), Marketa Vondrousova (20)

Men: Pablo Carreno Busta (12), Cristian Garin (22)

Who’s up next?

Swiatek gets top billing in the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier for her fourth-round clash with 18-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.

Coco Gauff will aim to reach her first grand slam quarter-final at the age of 17 when she takes on the tricky Ons Jabeur while fourth seed Sofia Kenin plays Maria Sakkari.