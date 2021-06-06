McLaren shareholder Mansour Ojjeh dies aged 68

It is with deep sadness that McLaren Racing announces the death of Mansour Ojjeh, shareholder of McLaren since 1984.

Mr Ojjeh passed away peacefully this morning in Geneva, aged 68, surrounded by his family, to whom the team sends its most heartfelt condolences. pic.twitter.com/yAmp4apuYl

— McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 6, 2021