Poland’s preparations for England match hit by two more Covid-19 cases

Grzegorz Krychowiak and Kamil Piątkowski have joined Mateusz Klich and Lukasz Skorupski in testing positive for coronavirus.

Grzegorz Krychowiak, pictured during his loan spell at West Brom
Poland’s preparations for their World Cup qualifier against England have suffered a further blow after they reported two more positive cases of coronavirus.

Grzegorz Krychowiak and Kamil Piątkowski have contracted Covid-19 in the latest round of testing ahead of Wednesday’s match at Wembley.

The Polish Football Association’s media officer Jakub Kwiatkowski has also tested positive.

Kwiatkowski tweeted: “The Polish national team has undergone further tests for the presence of coronavirus. Unfortunately, the results of Grzegorz Krychowiak and Kamil Piątkowski are positive.

“Due to the fact that Krychowiak is a recovering man, we started talks with UEFA in order to clarify the matter and admit the match.”

The media officer added in another tweet: “Unfortunately, my test result was positive as well. The remaining members of the training staff had negative results.”

It is a blow for Paulo Sousa’s team, with star striker Robert Lewandowski out injured and Mateusz Klich and Lukasz Skorupski also testing positive for coronavirus in the last few days.

Lewandowski’s absence will be a big blow in London, after the 32-year-old damaged knee ligaments against Andorra last week.

