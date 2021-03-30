Man City’s Champions League dates with Dortmund to go ahead at home grounds

Manchester City will be able to play their next Champions League match at home

Both legs of Manchester City’s Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund will be played at their scheduled venues, UEFA has confirmed.

Premier League leaders City played both their last-16 matches against Borussia Monchengladbach at the Puskas Arena in Budapest due to German quarantine regulations.

City are due to host fellow Bundesliga side Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium on April 6 with the return match taking place in Germany on April 14.