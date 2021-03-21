Serena Williams pulls out of Miami Open in wake of oral surgery

Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Miami Open

Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Miami Open after undergoing oral surgery.

The 23-times Grand Slam winner has claimed the title on eight occasions but will not play in this year’s tournament, which is due to get under way with the qualifying rounds on Monday.

Williams told the Miami Herald: “I am disappointed to withdraw from the Miami Open because of recent oral surgery.

“Miami is a special tournament for me because it’s my home and I am sad I won’t be able to see the incredible fans this year, but I look forward to coming back soon.”

Williams is the fourth big name to pull out, following in the footsteps of injured duo Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who cited Covid-19 restrictions in making his decision.

Tournament director James Blake said: “We will certainly miss having Serena at this year’s tournament and I know it was a very difficult decision for her.

“She has won the Miami Open more than any player in history, has a home here in South Florida and is always a fan favourite.