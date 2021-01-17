Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil arrives in Turkey to finalise Fenerbahce switch

Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil travelled to Turkey on Sunday ahead of his expected move to Fenerbahce.

The Super Lig club posted photographs of Arsenal midfielder Ozil boarding a plane and tweeted: “Our club is bringing Mesut Ozil to Istanbul to continue the transfer processes.”

The PA news agency understands the 32-year-old was at the club’s London Colney training ground to bid his farewells to the Gunners ahead of the imminent end of his seven-and-a-half-year stay.

Bilgilendirme | Kulübümüz, transfer süreçlerini ilerletmek için Mesut Özil’i İstanbul'a getiriyor. ?? Club Statement: Our club is bringing Mesut Özil to Istanbul to continue the transfer processes. pic.twitter.com/Wt0gR8xRSk — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) January 17, 2021

He later hinted he was on the verge of committing to the Istanbul club by tweeting an image of his initials in the club’s colours, and the move is set to be confirmed subject to a medical.

On Sunday evening Ozil told Turkish television channel NTV he was “excited” by the prospect of playing for the Super Lig side, saying on ntvspor.net: “I’ve always said I support Fenerbahce and I’m very happy to come here.

“I am very happy, I am excited. God has let me wear this jersey and I will do my best.”

Ozil has not played for the Gunners since March and his £350,000-a-week deal was set to expire at the end of the current season.

Ozil had been expected to leave in the January transfer window and would be able to sign for another club as a free agent should the final few details be ironed out smoothly.

Having started the first 10 games under Mikel Arteta following his appointment in December 2019, Ozil has not featured since a 1-0 win over West Ham before the coronavirus pandemic saw football grind to a halt.

He was omitted from Arsenal’s Premier League and Europa League squads, with Arteta and technical director Edu insisting the decision was down to footballing reasons.

Ozil was criticised in some quarters when he refused to take a pay cut during the summer, with no football being played and Arsenal looking to balance the books.