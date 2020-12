Tommy Docherty

Former Manchester United and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty has died at the age of 92.

Docherty, who was known as ‘The Doc’, spent nine years as a player with Preston, and won 25 caps for Scotland.

He went on to manage 12 clubs, including Chelsea, Aston Villa and Derby, as well as a stint in charge of Scotland, but he was best known for his five-year spell at Old Trafford.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Docherty’s career in pictures.

In his playing days, Docherty (right) spent nine years at Preston before joining Arsenal in 1958 (PA Archive/PA Images)

Docherty managed Chelsea from 1961 to 1967. Here, he is pictured shaking hands with Tony Hateley following his transfer from Aston Villa (PA Wire/PA Archive)

Docherty (ball in hand) with Graham Leggat (centre) and Arthur Cox during his stint in charge of Aston Villa (PA Archive/PA Images)

Docherty is best known for his spell as manager of Manchester United. He leads the Old Trafford side out ahead of their 1977 FA Cup final against Liverpool (PA Archive)

Stuart Pearson, Tommy Cavanagh, Docherty, Lou Macari, Gordon Hill and Frank Blunstone celebrate after United’s FA Cup final win over Liverpool in 1977 (PA Archive/PA Images)

Docherty pictured with George Best, who played under him at United (PA Archive/PA Images)

Docherty and Macari following the midfielder’s move from Celtic. They are pictured in Manchester after Macari had escaped injury in a car crash (PA Archive/PA Images)

Docherty is presented to the crowd on a recent return to Chelsea (PA Archive/PA Images)