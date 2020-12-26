Greg Norman in hospital with coronavirus

Golf – MasterCard Senior Open – Round Four – Sunningdale Open

Former Australian golfer Greg Norman has been hospitalised with coronavirus.

Norman, who won two Open Championships in 1986 and 1993, said in a post on Instagram on Christmas Day that he had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed, the former world number one wrote: “This sums it all up. My Christmas Day. On behalf of millions, f*** CoVid. This get this s*** behind us never to experience it again.”

English golfer Ian Poulter was among those who sent messages to Norman in the wake of the news, wishing the 65-year-old a “speedy recovery”.