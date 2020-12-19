Frank Lampard confident Timo Werner will end Chelsea goal drought

Timo Werner during a Premier League game

Frank Lampard believes Timo Werner boasts the mental strength to emerge unscathed from his Chelsea goal drought.

Germany striker Werner has scored eight Chelsea goals since his £53million summer switch from RB Leipzig.

The 24-year-old has now gone eight games without a Blues goal in all competitions though, and has missed a number of fine chances.

Chelsea boss Lampard hailed Werner’s resilience though, tipping him to be able to keep his confidence sky-high despite his recent barren spell.

Frank Lampard, pictured, has thrown his support behind Chelsea striker Timo Werner (Clive Brunskill/PA)

“Any goalscorer will want to score regularly, that’s the simple answer,” said Lampard.

“But they must have the mental toughness and confidence to go through periods, because everyone will go through them, absolutely every striker.

“There’s not been a striker in the history of the world that’s managed to score game-in, game-out for a long career.

“There’s no problem on that front. He needs to remain confident, he needs to keep getting in those areas, and those goals will come, without a doubt.”

Chelsea will host West Ham on Monday night with the Blues bidding to hit back to winning ways after consecutive Premier League defeats.

Werner will be itching to get back among the goals too, with his last Chelsea strike coming in the 4-1 win over Sheffield United on November 7.

Werner has featured on both the left and through the middle in Chelsea’s attack since making the switch to west London.

Lampard insisted Werner remains comfortable playing right across the forward line, and even in a slightly withdrawn role.

Lampard insisted the best route to maximise the potential of both Werner and the Blues squad is to continue to deploy him across the attacking spectrum, to suit different challenges.

“It’s for different reasons on that one,” said Lampard.

“When we don’t have a big reference of a target man, then I get asked why I am not playing Olivier Giroud or Tammy Abraham.

“Then it is the same with the other way around all the time. With Timo, for Leipzig and Germany, he has played number nine, on the side and slightly behind at times too.