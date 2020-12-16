Jose Mourinho irked by Jurgen Klopp’s touchline behaviour

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur â Premier League â Anfield

Jose Mourinho criticised Jurgen Klopp’s exuberant touchline behaviour after Tottenham were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool at Anfield.

The Reds returned to the top of the Premier League table at the expense of Spurs following Roberto Firmino’s late header.

Tottenham had looked like securing a point after Son Heung-Min had cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s opener.

Mourinho and Klopp had words on the touchline at full-time and the Portuguese later suggested he would not get away with his counterpart’s actions.

He told Amazon Prime: “By the way, if I behaved the same way on the touchline like he does, I have no chance to stay there. I’m out one minute after.

“Come on, that’s animated? That’s animated?”

Asked if the German had overstepped the mark, he added: “I’m saying that for some reason, I am different. That’s the only thing I say, and that’s sad.”

On what was said after the final whistle, Mourinho replied: “I told him the best team lost. He disagreed, but that’s his opinion.”

Klopp was mystified when Mourinho’s comments were put to him.