Conor Coady wants Wolves to build on victory at Arsenal

Conor Coady returned to the Wolves team as they won at Arsenal on Sunday.

Wolves captain Conor Coady insists they must build on their win at Arsenal after ending a 41-year wait for an away victory against the Gunners.

Despite a 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium, Wolves were unable to celebrate following an early clash of heads which left striker Raul Jimenez with a fractured skull.

The Mexico international underwent surgery on Sunday evening after his team-mates had secured three points as Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence scored either side of a Gabriel Magalhaes equaliser.

After the game, Coady was quick to offer his best wishes to Jimenez as well as dedicate the win to the 29-year-old.

FT | #ARS 1-2 #WOL Our first win at the Emirates, but some things are more important than football. All of our thoughts are with Raul Jimenez. #ARSWOL ⏱? pic.twitter.com/jkcbB8eqO5 — Wolves (@Wolves) November 29, 2020

The England international then went on to praise the performance of the visitors and believes the win gives them something to build on heading into a hectic festive schedule.

“We’re trying to get better, trying to evolve, and I think you can see that,” he said.

“You can see the club try and move in the right direction and it’s something we need to move along with as players. We’re enjoying playing, we’re learning new things from our manager.

“To come here and win is no mean feat, it’s a fantastic result, because when you come to the Emirates you don’t often get results, not many teams come here and get results, so it’s huge for us, it’s something we can take forward.

Daniel Podence scored what proved to be the winner for Wolves (John Walton/PA)

“Looking at the performance, I feel like we did quite well. I thought the lads were fantastic from start to finish.

“We had to dig in at the end, but we knew we were going to have to with a goal advantage. The result and performance were fantastic, we’re made up with it, but let’s just hope Raul’s alright.”

While Wolves can look back on a job well done in trying circumstances, the defeat was a third straight home league loss for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

They sit 14th in the table after their worst start to a league campaign in 39 years, with Arteta insisting after the game that is he not worried about his position.

The Spaniard won the FA Cup after nine months in charge but has struggled to get consistency from his side ever since replacing Unai Emery last December.

Midfielder Joe Willock made his second league start in a week and admitted that the team are not operating at a high enough level.

“We’re not playing well enough as a team at the moment,” he said.

Arsenal have now lost five of their opening 10 Premier League games of the season. (Andy Rain/PA)

“It was very disappointing, you never want to lose at the Emirates or in any game but I feel like in the first half it wasn’t good enough.

“We’re not playing well enough as a team at the moment and we need to stick together and bounce back from this very quickly.