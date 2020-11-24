Eric O’Sullivan called up by Ireland for Autumn Nations Cup game against Georgia

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

The Ulster player O’Sullivan has been drafted in after Ed Byrne sustained a calf problem.

Aviva Stadium
Aviva Stadium

Ireland have added uncapped prop Eric O’Sullivan to their squad for the Autumn Nations Cup clash with Georgia, while Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw remain sidelined.

Ulster player O’Sullivan, 24, has been called up by head coach Andy Farrell after Ed Byrne sustained a calf problem ahead of Saturday’s loss to England.

Leinster prop Byrne will continue his rehabilitation.

Captain Sexton and centre Henshaw missed the 18-7 Twickenham defeat due to hamstring and groin injuries respectively.

The pair will remain unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Lelos as Farrell’s men complete their Group A fixtures following victory over Wales and defeat to Eddie Jones’ World Cup finalists.

Munster prop John Ryan, who suffered an unspecified issue in the warm-up in London, is expected to resume full training later in the week.

Georgia travel to Dublin having lost each of their two Autumn Nations Cup fixtures without scoring a point.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News