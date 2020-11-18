Alexander Zverev beats Diego Schwartzman with one eye on ATP Finals last four

Alexander Zverev celebrates after beating Diego Schwartzman

Alexander Zverev boosted his chances of reaching the semi-finals of the Nitto ATP Finals with a three-set win over Diego Schwartzman.

Zverev, the 2018 champion, was dejected after losing to Daniil Medvedev in his opening match, and there were plenty of holes to pick in this performance, too, but the German emerged a 6-3 4-6 6-3 winner.

Argentinian debutant Schwartzman was staring at a second convincing loss after Monday’s defeat by Novak Djokovic when he trailed 3-1 in the second set and faced points for a double break.

?? @AlexZverev is up & running in London. The 2018 champion picks up his first win of the week.#NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/K9lNhCrVoO — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 18, 2020

But he fought back to win five out of the next six games and take the match to a decider. It was Zverev who stepped up when it mattered, though, winning five of the last six games to end the match.

The German will need to beat Djokovic on Friday to have a chance of reaching the last four, and will surely need to play at a consistently-higher level.

He said in his on-court interview: “It was much better than on Monday. Diego’s a very difficult player.