Sporting weekend in pictures

Lewis Hamilton clinched his seventh world championship title

Lewis Hamilton matched Michael Schumacher’s record of seven Formula One world titles after victory in the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul.

Records were also the order of the day on the lush lawns of Augusta as Dustin Johnson became the first player in history to win the Masters with a score of 20-under-par.

But there was a record of a more unwanted kind for Tiger Woods, whose septuple bogey 10 on the 12th hole of the final round marked the worst score of his career.

England crushed Georgia to get their Autumn Nations Cup campaign underway with a win, but their was frustration for their football counterparts whose Nations League hopes came to an end with defeat in Belgium.

Wales beat the Republic of Ireland but there were defeats for Scotland and Northern Ireland in the same competition.

The ATP Tour Finals got underway for the final time at London’s O2 Arena before its transfer to Turin next year, with Rafael Nadal scoring a straight-sets win over Andrey Rublev.

Lewis Hamilton crossed the line to become a seven-time Formula One world champion (PA Wire)

Dustin Johnson claimed a record-breaking Masters triumph at Augusta (Matt Slocum/AP)

Tiger Woods endured a nightmare final round of the Masters on Sunday (Curtis Compton/AP)

Harry Kane endured a frustrating night as England were beaten in Belgium (Bruno FAHY via Belga)

England got their Autumn Nations Cup campaign underway with a win over Georgia (David Davies/PA)

Beth Mead scored in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the WSL (Tim Goode/PA)

Gareth Bale led the celebrations as Wales beat the Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Nations League (Nick Potts/PA)

Scotland were brought back down to earth by a Nations League loss in Slovakia (Martin Baumann/TASR)

Northern Ireland face relegation in the UEFA Nations League (Florian Schrotter/PA)

Rafael Nadal began the ATP Tour Finals with a win over Andrey Rublev (John Walton/PA)