Masters day four: Dustin Johnson hoping win is catalyst for more major success

Dustin Johnson is hoping for more major success after his Masters win

World number one Dustin Johnson has set his sights on more major glory after his dominant victory in the 84th Masters.

Johnson carded a closing 68 at Augusta National to finish five shots clear of Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im on 20 under par, surpassing the tournament record of 18 under shared by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth.

Smith and Im’s totals of 15 under par are the best by a runner-up in tournament history and Smith also became the first player to break 70 in all four rounds, but Johnson was a class apart and now has two wins, three runners-up finishes, a third and a sixth place in his last seven starts.

“I dream of winning a lot of majors,” the 2016 US Open champion said. “Just hadn’t quite happened yet. Hopefully this one will help, though, give me a little spring.”

Tweet of the day

Congrats to Dustin Johnson, my taller, stronger, better looking and better golfing doppelgänger — max homa (@maxhoma23) November 15, 2020

Fellow player and Dustin Johnson “lookalike” Max Homa congratulates the new Masters champion.

Quote of the day

Lovely quote from @DJohnsonPGA during presentation ceremony: "As a kid, dreaming about winning the Masters, having Tiger put the green jacket on you, it still seems like it's a dream but I'm here and what a great feeling it is and I couldn't be more excited." — Phil Casey (@pcaseysafc) November 15, 2020

Johnson is not known for showing his emotions, but winning the Masters clearly means a lot.

Shot of the day

Over the trees and onto the green. Cameron Smith birdies No. 7 to reach 14 under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/HPUIa48ews — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 15, 2020

Cameron Smith produced a few contenders for shot of the day, but this one at the seventh took the prize.

Round of the day

On a tricky final day, Johnson’s 68 was the joint lowest score and compiled under the highest pressure.

Statistic of the day

– Fewest bogeys ever by a winner (4)– Lowest Masters score ever (-20)– Ties most greens hit in regulation last 35 years (60)– 11th straight round under par at The Masters, breaking Tiger's record of 10– Largest margin of victory (5 shots) at Masters since Tiger in 1997 (12) — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) November 15, 2020

Five statistics for the price of one from Johnson’s victory.

Easiest hole

For the fourth day running the par-five second was the easiest hole, playing to an average of 4.433 thanks to three eagles and 34 birdies.

Toughest hole

The par-four fifth hole was the most difficult, playing to the exact same average as the second due to not yielding a single birdie. There were 22 bogeys and two double bogeys.

It was the 12th that caused most problems for Woods, however. The defending champion took an incredible 10 shots to complete the hole on Sunday.

On the up

Johnson’s standing in the game after finally proving he could convert a 54-hole lead in a major championship at the fifth time of asking.

