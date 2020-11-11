Darlington’s Nicky Hunt released from hospital following head injury scare

Former Bolton player Nicky Hunt has been released from hospital

Darlington defender Nicky Hunt has been released from hospital having received the all clear after suffering what was feared to be a serious head injury on Tuesday night.

The 37-year-old was knocked unconscious following a collision with an opposition player in the build-up to Boston’s second goal in the 87th minute of the National League North match, which was subsequently abandoned.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance at around 11pm after being treated on the pitch at Blackwell Meadows for more than an hour by club physios and medical staff.

But there was a positive update from Darlington on Wednesday morning, with a statement reading: “We are pleased to inform everyone that following a scan on his head and neck at North Tees Hospital early this morning, Nicky has been given the all clear.

“He was released from hospital at around 5am, and he returned home to rest with his family.

“Once again, we would like to thank the physios from both Darlington and Boston who gave Nicky so much care and attention on the field – their professionalism prevented the situation from getting even worse – and also the medical staff for their attention.

“We would also like to thank everyone from across the football spectrum for sending their best wishes to Nicky.”

Nicky Hunt in Premier League action for Bolton against Everton (Phil Noble/PA).

The game against Boston was abandoned by referee Adam Williamson with the score at 2-0, and the league will have to decide whether the result stands or a replay is required.

However, the scoreline was of secondary importance to those involved and the wider football community, with several EFL and non-league clubs posting messages of support on social media for the veteran defender.

Hunt played for Bolton in the Premier League for nine years between 2001 and 2010 during a highly successful period for the Trotters, primarily under Sam Allardyce.