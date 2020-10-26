France midfielder Paul Pogba denies reports he is to quit international football

Paul Pogba won the World Cup with France

Paul Pogba has denied reports that he is set to quit international football.

The 27-year-old Manchester United midfielder said he will take legal action over reports he was quitting the France national team after comments made by the country’s president Emmanuel Macron about Islam.

Writing on Instagram, Pogba said: “Absolutely 100 per cent unfounded news about me (is) going around, stating things I have never said or thought.

“I am appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated some ‘media’ sources use me to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding the French national team and my religion to the pot.

“I am against any and all forms of terror and violence. Unfortunately, some press people don’t act responsibly when writing the news, abusing their press freedom, not verifying if what they write/reproduce is true, creating a gossip chain without caring it affects people’s lives and my life.

“I am taking legal action against the publishers and spreaders of these 100 per cent fake news.”

A spokesperson for The Sun, whose report Pogba referenced, said: “We reported on a story that Paul Pogba had taken the decision to quit the French national football team after it was published on a sports website.

“That story was also published by The Mirror, Mail Online and other websites.