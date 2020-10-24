Tyson Fury announces London fight for December with opponent revealed ‘soon’

Tyson Fury had looked set to take on Deontay Wilder for a third time

Tyson Fury has announced he will fight in London on December 5 and will confirm his opponent “very, very soon”.

Fury’s third heavyweight showdown against Deontay Wilder had been set for December 19.

However, the deadline was reportedly missed because of television commitments and difficulties securing the venue in Las Vegas.

Saturday’s announcement means Fury is now set for his first fight in the UK since beating Francesco Pianeta in Belfast in August 2018 and will pave the way for him to then take on Anthony Joshua next year.

“I would just like to announce that I am definitely fighting December 5 in London, opponent to be announced very, very soon,” Fury said in a video posted on his social media channels.

“(We are) just working on some opponents and will let you all know who it is going to be shortly. Watch this space.”

Anthony Joshua will fight Kubrat Pulev in December, with a fight against Fury set to follow (Nick Potts/PA)

Joshua is also set to fight in December, against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev.