Goalkeeper Jack Butland joins Crystal Palace from Stoke

Jack Butland has joined Crystal Palace from Stoke

Jack Butland has joined Crystal Palace from Stoke after agreeing a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper renews his relationship with manager Roy Hodgson, who handed him his England debut in 2012.

Butland’s arrival at Selhurst Park marks Hodgson’s fifth signing of the transfer window.

Butland has represented the Three Lions on nine occasions but has not featured in the Premier League since he was relegated to the Championship with Stoke in 2018.

“I’m very happy that the club has managed to acquire the signature of Jack to join us and compete for a place amongst our goalkeepers at the club,” said Hodgson, who made Butland England’s youngest ever goalkeeper at 19 years and 158 days in a friendly against Italy eight years ago.

“Jack is a player that I worked with for four years at England. I’ve always believed in his potential.

“I am aware that his last spell at Stoke hasn’t been the happiest one for him but I sincerely believe that with his qualities, coming to a new club will enable him to resurrect his career and show once again what a good goalkeeper he is.”

Speaking to the Crystal Palace website, Butland added: “I am extremely happy. It has been a crazy and stressful day but I am glad to have got it over the line.