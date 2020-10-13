New Orleans Saints edge Los Angeles Chargers in overtime thriller

Chargers Saints Football

The New Orleans Saints rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 at the Superdome.

In what was a battle between youth and experience at quarterback, 22-year-old Chargers newcomer Justin Herbert exploded out of the blocks and became the first rookie to throw four touchdowns during Monday night football, which included three in the first half.

Saints counterpart Drew Brees might have had a quiet start, but the 41-year-old veteran kicked into gear with his side down 20-3 just before half-time and was productive all through the second half.

He marched New Orleans down the field before Saints head coach Sean Payton sent in back-up Taysom Hill with one minute left, which was more than enough time for the oft-maligned quarterback to take the snap and run in the game-tying touchdown.

Herbert then took his forward to set up a potential game-winning field goal from Michael Badgley, who may be thinking about removing his trademarked nickname of ‘The Money Badger’ after the 50-yarder bounced off the upright and sent the game to overtime at 27-27.