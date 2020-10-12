Marcus Rashford says beating Belgium proves England can match the top sides

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

The Manchester United striker scored from the penalty spot in England’s come-from-behind 2-1 win.

Marcus Rashford picked up his 39th England cap in the Nations League win over Belgium.
Marcus Rashford picked up his 39th England cap in the Nations League win over Belgium.

Marcus Rashford believes England’s Nations League victory over Belgium proved to the players they have what it takes to beat the top international sides.

The Three Lions came back from a goal down to beat Belgium – ranked number one in the world – 2-1.

Rashford equalised from the penalty spot after his former Manchester United team-mate Romelu Lukaku had opened the scoring for the visitors at an empty Wembley with his spot-kick.

England were second best for periods of the match but emerged victorious courtesy of Mason Mount’s deflected strike just after the hour.

The result means Gareth Southgate’s side now sit top of Group A2 heading into Wednesday’s visit of Denmark and Rashford thinks beating the likes of Belgium gives added belief to the squad moving forward.

“It is definitely a nice feeling,” he said.

“It is something we have had to prove to ourselves – that we can actually go on and beat these teams.

“Too many times we’ve drawn or just fallen short and been beaten against the best teams but we managed to get over that line and it is a massive win for us, it will do a lot for us.”

Rashford’s goal and the subsequent win ended a fine individual week for the 22-year-old, who was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Honours List for his efforts in helping secure free meals for vulnerable children during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is a obviously a great feeling,” he told beIN Sports.

“(It is) a really proud moment, it has capped off a nice week and for me now it is just about going to win the last game.”

Asked whether his goal was a good reply to detractors of his award who told the forward to concentrate solely on his football, Rashford replied: “For me it is just about doing as well as you can on the pitch.

View this post on Instagram

MBE ?? I’m incredibly honoured and humbled. As a young black man from Wythenshawe, never did I think I would be accepting an MBE, never mind an MBE at the age of 22. This is a very special moment for myself and my family, but particularly my mum who is the real deserving recipient of the honour. The fight to protect our most vulnerable children is far from over. I would be doing my community, and the families I have met and spoken with, an injustice if I didn’t use this opportunity to respectfully urge the Prime Minister, who recommended me for this honour, to support our children during the October half term with an extension of the voucher scheme, as the furlough scheme comes to an end and we face increased unemployment. Another sticking plaster, but one that will give the parents of millions of children in the UK just one less thing to worry about. Let’s stand together in saying that no children in the UK should be going to bed hungry. As I have said many times before, no matter your feeling or opinion, not having access to food is NEVER the child’s fault.

A post shared by Marcus Rashford MBE (@marcusrashford) on

“It comes down to just working hard, there are games when you don’t play as well as you want to like the first-half but we dug deep and found a way to win the game.”

Southgate named an initial 30-man squad for the two Nations League games and the 3-0 friendly win over Wales last week.

Four players made their debuts against Ryan Giggs’ side while the likes of Kyle Walker and Mount vindicated their selection in the win over Belgium.

Mason Mount (centre) saw his deflected strike earn England victory over the best-ranked team in the world.
Mason Mount (centre) saw his deflected strike earn England victory over the number one ranked team in the world. (Neil Hall/PA)

“It is brilliant, the relationship between the lads,” Rashford said on competition for places.

“Every time we come together there are new players and I think Gareth and the staff have made it an easy place to integrate and come together.

“It is great the change and the shift in the last two or three years and credit to the players and staff for that.

“It is important to always have those challenges as a squad and it is important to keep pushing each other.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News