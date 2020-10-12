Ireland full-back Jordan Larmour out of autumn campaign with dislocated shoulder

Jordan Larmour was withdrawn against Benetton with a dislocated shoulder and will have a procedure this week.

There is no timeline on his return yet but he will be unavailable for the upcoming #GuinnessSixNations and #AutumnNationsCup.

Get well soon, Jordan. ?? pic.twitter.com/dSjL9Fgdod

— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) October 12, 2020