Polish teenager Iga Swiatek stuns title favourite Simona Halep at French Open

Iga Swiatek was utterly dominant against Simona Halep

Teenager Iga Swiatek produced a stunning performance to knock out top seed and title favourite Simona Halep in the fourth round of the French Open.

The 19-year-old from Poland thumped 30 winners and outplayed Halep in all areas of the court to win 6-1 6-2 in just an hour and seven minutes.

In the previous round, Halep had claimed revenge against Amanda Anisimova, who beat her at Roland Garros last year, but here the boot was on the other foot.

Swiatek with the stunner! ? The Polish teen takes out the top seed en route to the quarterfinals at #RolandGarros. pic.twitter.com/w1uw8rikB8 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) October 4, 2020

Halep and Swiatek met at the same stage last summer with the Pole, a former junior Wimbledon champion, managing just one game.

But it was immediately clear how much she has developed in the last year as she raced into a 3-0 lead.

She hit 17 winners in the first set and, although Halep made only two unforced errors, she was simply not able to get into the match.

Simona Halep was unable to find the right answers against Iga Swiatek (Michel Euler/AP)

The Romanian began to shoot panicked glances towards coach Darren Cahill as Swiatek moved ahead again early in the second set, the teenager showing no signs at all of stage fright.

Halep tried to fight back but more often than not it was Swiatek winning the biggest points and she was nerveless in serving it out.