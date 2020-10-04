Moise Kean seals loan switch from Everton to Paris St Germain

The 20-year-old Italian scored just two goals last season.

Everton’s Moise Kean has joined French champions Paris St Germain

Everton striker Moise Kean has joined Paris St Germain on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old Italian scored just two goals last season after joining the Merseyside club in a £24.5million from Juventus last year.

Kean had also netted in two Carabao Cup ties, against Salford and Fleetwood, this term.

Kean said on psg.fr: “I am really proud and happy to become a Paris St Germain player. It is one of the best clubs in the world, as shown by their Champions League campaign last season where they reached the final.”

