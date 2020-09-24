Jose Mourinho fulfils pledge and Dean Jones tributes- Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 24.

Football

Jose Mourinho was true to his word.

A ‘Welsh soccer team’ was making headlines across the pond.

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney In Surprise Takeover Bid For UK Soccer Club Wrexham https://t.co/wu7LloJow1 pic.twitter.com/7dVacdSx2x — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 24, 2020

The club themselves seemed unsurprisingly cheerful.

While Wales international Jessica Fishlock was hoping for the arrival of some more Hollywood stardust in north Wales.

If @VancityReynolds takes a stake in Wrexham … Does that mean @blakelively will run / take over the women’s team at Wrexham … if yes … Where do I sign ? #FavCouple — Jessica Fishlock MBE (@JessFishlock) September 24, 2020

But Robbie Savage was worried about his status in his home town.

Bit of pressure on me now @chris_sutton73 on being the most famous person in wrexham ?? @VancityReynolds is after my title !! I might have to do dancing on ice now or I'm a celeb ?‍♂️?? — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) September 24, 2020

Bologna signed the Loch Ness Monster?

? OFFICIAL ? They thought he was a myth, they hunted high and low, they believed he would appear. Now, he's here and he's real ?? Our Flower of Scotland ???????#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/4v7OipkWQ2 — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) September 24, 2020

Catch him if you can!

Expect goals at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

? Practicing for more 7 goal thrillers pic.twitter.com/Rm9lzORcMv — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 24, 2020

Erling Haaland channelled his inner David Luiz.

There’s quite a lot going on here ? pic.twitter.com/VRLRs0z86H — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 24, 2020

Gary Lineker sympathised with… coronavirus?

News that @Ibra_official has tested positive with Coronavirus. Thoughts are with the virus at this difficult time. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 24, 2020

But Zlatan had no intention of being beaten by Covid-19.

I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 24, 2020

Manchester United wished their assistant manager a happy 58th birthday.

Barcelona said farewell to one of their greatest goalscorers.

Jermain Defoe was supporting a great cause.

My @bradleysfight football tops arrived I love them. To buy yours go to https://t.co/mzJTjIrbPU they only on sale till Friday so be quick and help support a fantastic course #onlyondbradleylowery pic.twitter.com/0jTxbrFBkH — Jermain Defoe OBE (@IAmJermainDefoe) September 24, 2020

Villa unveiled their new third kit.

Inspired by ??? ????. ? Aston Villa's 2020/21 third kit has arrived! ? — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 24, 2020

Tennis

Andy Murray took Nick Kyrgios’ challenge to another level.

Things are going well then…

Cricket

The cricket world paid tribute to Dean Jones after the Australian’s death.

I love you too Dean Jones!! You have been a joy and absolute pleasure to work with @starsportsindia The world has has lost a real legend and lover of our great game, Cricket. You will be dearly missed by many. RIP my brother. My sincere condolences to the Jones family. pic.twitter.com/OV7VPJT82C — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) September 24, 2020

Heartbroken to hear of Dean Jones' passing. He was someone I looked up to and emulated growing up, and then I was lucky to become close friends with him later on. He was always great fun to be around and I loved the time I spent with him talking cricket and golf. RIP mate. pic.twitter.com/jlQdM9DjyP — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) September 24, 2020

Horrible news to wake up to… You were more than a player I had played against, you were my friend, my brother. Will deeply miss your smile & your presence where ever cricket is played around the world. Rest In Peace Deano man. The world needed more from you! Always in my ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N9gwAoUgSc — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) September 24, 2020

Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away.A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia.May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones. ?? pic.twitter.com/u6oEY1h7zz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 24, 2020

I can’t believe this news. So very sad to hear about this. Rip Deano, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Mc8h36gnWe — David Warner (@davidwarner31) September 24, 2020

I can’t put into words how numb and shocked I am that Dean Jones isn’t sat next to me today making me laugh with his endless anecdotes and Aussie banter. He was a boyhood hero of mine, an icon of the game and a good friend. RIP Deano ?@ProfDeano — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) September 24, 2020

Dean Jones, an ODI legend. He changed the way the game was played. pic.twitter.com/b4bU4psiW9 — ICC (@ICC) September 24, 2020

Incredibly shocked by the news that Dean Jones has passed away. Had a poster of the great man in my room as a kid. And was lucky to have him as a batting coach 1st year of BBL. Thoughts are with his family at this extremely tough time. #RIPDeano — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) September 24, 2020

?❤️? so sad. RIP legend and love to his family , our thoughts are with them all xxxx https://t.co/pLtolyDcZv — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) September 24, 2020

Simply awful news. Rest in peace Deano. Grew up idolising you and it was a pleasure to know you. Heartbreaking. Deepest condolences to Jane and the family.#RIPDeano — Jason Gillespie ? (@dizzy259) September 24, 2020

Still in shock hearing the news of Deanos passing. Thoughts are with Jane and the family at this incredibly tough time. A great man with an amazing passion for the game. — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) September 24, 2020

Wise words from Jofra.

Spread love everywhere you go cause life is so short and can be gone in and instant . ❤️ — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 24, 2020

Jonny Bairstow split with his sponsor.

Boxing

Tyson Fury delved into the archives.

Me vs a boxer haha ? pic.twitter.com/j6tEo7CL6d — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 24, 2020

Plenty more to come.

Got plenty more great fight nights being announced over the next 7 days across 5 different countries ? @SkySportsBoxing @DAZN_USA — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) September 24, 2020

Rugby League

Two big names.

Great to catch up with my old mate Steve Waugh. One of the greatest cricketers of all time ❤️✊? pic.twitter.com/32YoYgxpuH — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) September 24, 2020

Darts

Raymond thanked the Barney Army for their messages after announcing his comeback plans.

Glen Durrant was at the seaside.

Golf

Padraig Harrington was doing a spot of gardening.