US Open day two: Patrick Reed grinds out narrow lead as Winged Foot bares teeth

Winged Foot kicked back hard on day two of the US Open as Patrick Reed ground out a narrow halfway lead in pursuit of his second major title.

After an opening day in which 21 players broke par, just three defied breezy conditions to do so on Friday as Tiger Woods missed the cut on 10 over par following a 77 and Rory McIlroy slid down the leaderboard with a 76.

Former Masters champion Reed added a 70 to his opening 66 to finish four under par and a shot ahead of fellow American Bryson DeChambeau, whose 68 was the lowest score of the day.

Overnight leader Justin Thomas recovered from five over par after 10 holes to shoot 73 and finish two under alongside Harris English and Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Jason Kokrak was the only other player in red figures on one under.

Tweet of the day

We might have a vaccine before the Bryson group finishes Round 2 — Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) September 18, 2020

Bryson DeChambeau is notoriously slow but one of his playing partners, Dustin Johnson, is not exactly quick on the greens either and their group took five hours and 26 minutes to complete round two.

Quote of the day

It was perfect yesterday. The best I’ve seen a course set up in a long time. — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) September 18, 2020

Perhaps influenced by the difference between an opening 67 and his 76 on Friday, Lee Westwood reflects on the course set up.

Shot of the day

Take notes ? This @DJohnsonPGA bunker shot is worth the admiration. pic.twitter.com/c5K672YPSJ — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 18, 2020

Dustin Johnson was unable to aim straight for the flag from a greenside bunker on the first, but used his imagination superbly to escape with a par.

Round of the day

Bryson DeChambeau’s 68 was the lowest score of the day and was completed in some style with a driver and pitching wedge to the par-five ninth setting up an eagle three.

Statistic of the day

Bubba Watson was 113 over par in his U.S. Open career before today. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) September 18, 2020

Just 112 over par now after Watson’s 69 on Friday.

Easiest hole

For the second day running the par-five ninth was the easiest hole, playing to an average of 4.574 and yielding five eagles and 67 birdies.

Toughest hole

The par-four second hole replaced the fifth as the toughest, playing to an average of 4.604 due to 60 bogeys, 12 bogeys and three “others”.

On the up

The prospects of a sixth consecutive home winner with five American players inside the top six.

On the slide

Jordan Spieth’s confidence as the former world number one slumped to a second round of 81 to finish 14 over par.