Practice makes perfect for Steph Houghton – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

David Beckham wished Ronaldo a happy birthday.

Steph Houghton file photo

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 18.

Football

Lionesses captain Steph Houghton proved practice makes perfect.

David Beckham wished former Real Madrid team-mate Ronaldo happy birthday with throwback videos of their time together.

Thiago Alcantara wrote an emotional letter to Bayern Munich fans ahead of his imminent departure to Liverpool.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was still buzzing over his new three-year deal at Arsenal.

Cricket

Morning with a view for Kevin Pietersen.

Stuart Broad spoke for a lot of us.

Sam Curran arrived in Dubai ahead of the IPL campaign.

Athletics

Jemma Reekie was enjoying another Diamond League success in Rome.

Boxing

Strong right hand from Luke Campbell.

Tyson Fury dispelled noises of facing Anthony Joshua in his next bout.

Golf

Lee Westwood was happy with his first-round display in New York.

Tennis

Karolina Pliskova bounced into the last eight in Rome.

UK & international sports

