Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Liverpool are believed to have approached Watford about the situation of forward Ismaila Sarr. The Daily Mail says the 22-year-old is being considered as a backup option for the Reds’ front three, however Watford are speculated to want at least £36million for the Senegal international.

The paper also reports Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has emerged as a target for Paris St Germain and Inter Milan. Spurs’ acquisition of Gareth Bale has enhanced the prospect of Alli opting for a change of scenery before the October 5 transfer deadline, with the French and Italian giants becoming potential landing spots.

Brentford have said goalkeeper David Raya is not for sale (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tottenham have also been knocked back by Southampton after making an enquiry about the availability of striker Danny Ings. The Daily Mail reports Spurs are looking to add some quality up front to ease the burden off Harry Kane, with Ings considered high on manager Jose Mourinho’s list of targets. However Southampton have reportedly made it clear that the striker is not for sale under any circumstances.

According to The Telegraph, Brentford have rejected a £10m bid from Arsenal for goalkeeper David Raya. The Gunners are in the market for keepers following the sale of Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa, but Brentford have insisted that Raya will not be available this summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

West Brom are looking to swoop on Aston Villa’s Mbwana Samatta (Peter Powell/NMC Pool/PA)

Mbwana Samatta: The Sun says West Brom are eager to sign the 27-year-old Aston Villa striker before he can complete a move to Fenerbahce.

Sami Khedira: The Sun also reports Manchester United have set their sights on acquiring the veteran Juventus midfielder.