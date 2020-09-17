Danny Ings a target as Tottenham chase striker signing

Tottenham have made an enquiry about Southampton striker Danny Ings, the PA news agency understands.

Jose Mourinho’s men are making moves in the market, with Gareth Bale close to re-joining his former club and Sergio Reguilon looking set to follow the forward in swapping Real Madrid for Spurs.

Tottenham are also in the hunt for a striker before the end of the transfer window and have contacted Southampton about the availability of star turn Ings.

But the PA news agency understands Saints have no intention of selling the striker, whose fine form earned a recall to the England set-up after five injury-hit years.

Ings finished joint second in the Golden Boot race last season, just one goal short of Leicester striker Jamie Vardy’s Premier League tally of 23.

The 28-year-old joined hometown club Southampton from Liverpool in 2018, with a season-long loan followed by a permanent transfer for a fee rising to £20million.

Southampton host Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday lunchtime.