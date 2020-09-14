Menu

On This Day in 2016 – Foxes give Club Brugge the runaround

Published:

Claudio Ranieri’s team impress in their Champions League match in Belgium.

Leicester City v Club Brugge – UEFA Champions League – Group G – King Power Stadium

Rampant Leicester marked their Champions League debut in stunning style as they thrashed Club Brugge 3-0 on September 14, 2016.

Boss Claudio Ranieri had warned his side, the shock Premier League winners the previous season, against expecting another fairy tale – but it was a dream night in Belgium after Leicester scored twice inside the first half an hour.

Riyad Mahrez scored twice (Nick Potts/PA)

Marc Albrighton netted the Foxes’ first-ever Champions League goal, and first
in Europe since 2000, before Riyad Mahrez crashed in a brilliant free-kick.

Mahrez made it 3-0 with a second-half penalty to leave Leicester, who dominated at the Jan Breydel Stadium, top of Group G.

Albrighton said afterwards: “When I was a kid it is something you dream of doing, scoring in this competition. I never thought I would get the opportunity to play in this competition, let alone score.

Leicester City v Club Brugge – UEFA Champions League – Group G – Leicester City Press Conference – King Power Stadium
Claudio Ranieri guided the Foxes into Europe (Mike Egerton/PA)

“To play is one thing, to score is something else and it will live with me forever.”

Leicester advanced from the group, which also contained Porto and Copenhagen, and went on to reach the quarter-finals – where they bowed out to Atletico Madrid.

