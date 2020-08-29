Last-gasp Lizzie Deignan snatches victory at La Course

Lizzie Deignan left it late to claim victory in a sprint finish at La Course.

The Trek-Segafredo rider was part of an elite group of six that pulled clear of the pack at the bottom of the Cote de Rimiez, 44km from the finishing line.

The elite group led by Annemiek Van Vleuten worked in unison and long-range attacks leading into the anticipated sprint finish from Van Vleuten and Deignan’s team-mate Elisa Longo Borghini were shut down by Marianne Vos.

? @lizziedeignan beats @marianne_vos in a photo-finish to take the victory! ? Elizabeth Deignan s'impose de justesse face à Marianne Vos !#LaCourse pic.twitter.com/4GWs63C1jl — La Course by Le Tour (@LaCoursebyTDF) August 29, 2020

Longo Borghini then made another attack from the back of the group and Vos stayed on her wheel and looked the likely winner, but Deignan anticipated and sat in Vos’ slipstream before making her decisive move, taking victory at the last moment with a bike throw on the finishing line.

The 31 year old said after her victory: “I was just relieved that I won it. What a performance by Trek-Segafredo today. Every single rider played their part and me and Elisa just really had to wait for final.

“Elisa did the perfect job, forced Marianne to sprint early and I took advantage of that. I think I had two of the best sprinters in the world in the car, Ina-Yoko Teutenberg and Giorgia Bronzini have both beaten Marianne Vos in lots of sprints so I had the best advice and their advice was ‘patience’ and I took it.”

Lizzie Deignan celebrates her victory (Stuart Franklin/AP/Pool)

Advertising

Deignan was relieved to see her hard work pay off with glory.

She added: “It’s phenomenal! Sometimes when you’re training hard and things aren’t going your way it’s frustrating and finally it seems like the luck is on our side. To be part of Trek-Segafredo is the best feeling and this is a team victory.

“It’s really special. I know my husband and my daughter were watching on television and I can’t wait to pick up the phone and speak to them.”