Celtic boss Neil Lennon expects positive reaction after European disappointment

Neil Lennon expects a positive reaction to Celtic’s European disappointment when Motherwell visit Parkhead on Sunday.

The Scottish champions are still stinging from their 2-1 Champions League qualifying defeat to Hungarian side Ferencvaros on Wednesday night.

However, Lennon is confident that the Hoops, who are looking for their 10th successive Premiership title win this season, can get back on track against a Motherwell side still looking for their first league win of the campaign.

He said: “The players have a great mentality and great experience. We don’t get too high when things are going well or too low when things don’t go so well.

“We try and keep a balance on it. I think the best thing they can do is get back out there and play.

“Now, that’s always the case if you’ve had a really bad performance but what we had was a bad result. The actual performance was pretty decent.

“I don’t think we have hit top form yet, but in the main I was pretty pleased with the performance.”

The Northern Irishman could give a debut to new signing David Turnbull.

Celtic signed the 21-year-old from Motherwell in a deal that could be worth £3.25million – 14 months after a previous move for the midfielder collapsed when a medical flagged up a knee issue.

Lennon said: “We have brought in David Turnbull and I am delighted with that.

“We wanted him last year. He overcame obstacles and I think he is a top player and I want him to flourish here.

“It’s exciting, it’s a challenge for him and I think it’s one that he is really looking forward to.”

Lennon believes Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson will again bolster a squad which the Hoops most recently depleted with the capture of star player Turnbull.

He said: “It’s been a bit stop-start for them in terms of consistency.

“I watched them against Ross County early on in the season and they were unlucky not to get something there.

“But Stephen has to keep evolving his team. He loses a player here and there every season.

“He lost another one obviously to us, but he seems to find little nuggets.

“They had a brilliant season last year up until the pandemic stopped it.

“So I think it will be a tough game. He’s got some exuberance, some energy in the team.

“After the Ferencvaros defeat, we want to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.”