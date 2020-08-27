Advertising
Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba tests positive for Covid-19
France boss Didier Deschamps revealed the news on Thursday.
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for Covid-19, according to France manager Didier Deschamps.
The 27-year-old was not in the France national team squad announced on Thursday for the upcoming Nations League double-header against Sweden and Croatia.
Pogba was due to be called up but has been replaced by 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.
Deschamps told a press conference: “I’ve completed at the very last minute a change in the list, because Paul Pogba, who was previously on the list, unfortunately for him he carried out a test yesterday which was returned as positive this morning.
“So at the last moment he had to be replaced by Eduardo Camavinga.”
United said in a statement: “Pogba has been replaced in the squad after testing positive for Covid-19.
“The midfielder will be unable to add to his 69 caps and 10 goals for his country in the games next month.
“Everybody at United wishes Paul a speedy recovery ahead of the new season.”
