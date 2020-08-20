Scott Robertson keen to help Warren Gatland on Lions tour to South Africa

Scott Robertson has approached British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland about assisting him on next year’s tour of South Africa.

New Zealander Robertson, who coaches Super Rugby champions Crusaders, is eager to gain international experience having been overlooked for the All Blacks job.

The 45-year-old says Gatland has taken the request to the Lions management and he is awaiting a response.

Warren Gatland has been approached by Scott Robertson over a Lions coaching role (David Davies/PA)

“Once I missed the All Blacks job I actually reached out to Gats and asked him if I could go on that tour,” said Robertson, according to quotes on the New Zealand Herald website.

“I thought, ‘look if I can’t be involved with the All Blacks, what’s the biggest thing – or actually bigger in its own self, the Lions tour – to get involved’.

“I said ‘look, I would love to help you if I can’.

“I’m waiting. We’ll see what happens. But we had a couple of good conversations since and he’s got to go through his line of management to make a decision.”

The Lions tour is due to start in July and comprises eight matches, culminating in three Tests against world champions South Africa.

The Lions are expected to take 20,000 fans to South Africa (David Davies/PA)

An element of doubt currently surrounds the event after South Africa Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux warned it may be cancelled if travelling fans are prevented from attending because of the coronavirus pandemic, which would make it commercially unviable.

“Obviously there’s a lot to work out with Covid and the British and Irish Lions tour,” continued Robertson.

“Something that really drives me and motivates me is probably to learn and understand.

“Obviously Gats has been hugely successful at the international level as a coach so he’s a person to learn off and also allows me to not have to go offshore to actually coach and get that international experience.”