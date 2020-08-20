Premier League fixture fun and cricket card school – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 20.

Football

The Premier League announced their fixture list for the new season.

Leeds delved into the archives to find footage of Tony Yeboah’s wonder strike against Liverpool after drawing Jurgen Klopp’s side in their first game back in the top flight.

? Someone say Liverpool first game of the season? pic.twitter.com/OxpVCqbbiA — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 20, 2020

Nobody’s second-favourite team.

Another old rivalry will be renewed.

Title deciders?

James Milner was up against it in training.

Ganged up on by the left back union… guess my membership is up for review ??‍♂️?#alwayschecktheexpirydate#makenewfriendsbutkeeptheold#lfcpreseason ?? pic.twitter.com/AywiqV2BXw — James Milner (@JamesMilner) August 20, 2020

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier has changed since the start of pre-season.

It’s crazy what a weeks pre season can do ?????? https://t.co/g26JULy3w0 pic.twitter.com/2NI2tNHxdB — Liam Cooper ?? (@LiamCooper__) August 20, 2020

Arsenal dropped their new away kit.

Steeped in history. Focused on the future. Get #ReadyForSport with the new away kit from adidas x The Arsenal Exclusively available in-store and online now ? — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 20, 2020

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has yet to commit his future to the club, modelling the shirt.

⚡️ A U B A ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/V4RjhuCWiG — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 20, 2020

Adam Lallana in his Brighton shirt again!

Antonee Robinson said goodbye to Wigan after joining Fulham.

Ajax unveiled their third strip.

Former England skipper David Beckham was chilling with his sons.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic flexed his muscles.

I was born in the dark pic.twitter.com/ZjlEXL8Nuh — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) August 20, 2020

QPR missed Toni Leistner’s birthday again!

? Right, the intern's going to get it! Apologies Toni! Now arguing in the office about who has to go and say sorry to the #BFG! ? Belated happy birthday! https://t.co/Kfk6SNeuPw pic.twitter.com/mHR1N11zEY — QPR FC (@QPR) August 20, 2020

And also had some advice for one of their fans!

? You might want to find the ? Zack!#QPR2021 https://t.co/HETbJhkHIa — QPR FC (@QPR) August 20, 2020

International recognition for Adama Traore and Ferran Torres.

Congratulations Adama Traore on your first international call up! ?? He's been selected by @LUISENRIQUE21 for @SeFutbol's UEFA Nations League fixtures in September. ?? pic.twitter.com/nH3kvmbd0X — Wolves (@Wolves) August 20, 2020

Alegria absoluta! Muy feliz de mi primera convocatoria y de poder representar a mi país en los dos próximos partidos ?????? – Pure joy! Super happy about my first senior team call-up, and to have the opportunity to represent my country in the next two games ?????? pic.twitter.com/mkOLEYBTPc — Ferran Torres (@FerranTorres20) August 20, 2020

Spain boss Luis Enrique let his players know they were called up by hanging up their respective face masks.

⚠️ OFICIAL | ¡Estos son los convocados por @LUISENRIQUE21 para los partidos de la UEFA Nations League ante Alemania y Ucrania! ? Las mascarillas ya están preparadas y el vestuario listo para recibir a los 24 elegidos.#SomosEspaña#SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/A4hu4K2NC3 — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) August 20, 2020

Aaron Ramsdale trained at Sheffield United after becoming a Blade again.

Barnsley used a cool way to announce their new signing.

… so, we're putting it to a vote. *Whatever you choose, we'll get. — *???? ??? ?????? ?. — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) August 20, 2020

You have spoken. We have listened. Option D it is… — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) August 20, 2020

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman thanked everyone for their support.

Thanks to everyone for giving me a warm welcome here, back in Barcelona.–Gràcies a tots per aquesta càlida benvinguda, en el meu retorn a Barcelona.–Gracias a todos por esta cálida bienvenida, en mi regreso a Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/D1w9WtYPus — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) August 20, 2020

Tottenham have a high-profile narrator for their new behind-the-scenes documentary.

? Sound on ? Can you guess the Hollywood star who will be voicing All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur? Reply below! pic.twitter.com/JJinVcoRVS — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 20, 2020

Mohamed Elneny bid an emotional farewell to Besiktas before returning to Arsenal.

Yesterday was my last day in Istanbul & fans made it very emotional by the amount of love I witnessed..Besiktas fans: I was really touched & will always be grateful. Management & teammates: A memorable season with a superb ending by qualifying for the CL.Thank u for everything ♥️ pic.twitter.com/IvATMigCO0 — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) August 20, 2020

Tom Heaton put his injury issues behind him by returning to Aston Villa training.

Feels good to be on the grass ? pic.twitter.com/pGzVYij8zq — Tom Heaton (@TomHeatonGK) August 20, 2020

Cricket

Jos Buttler kept his cards close to his chest.

Bairstow at his best!

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took safety precautions while travelling.

Tennis

Andy Murray was back in New York.

Back in the Big ? ?#AMC Posted by Andy Murray on Thursday, August 20, 2020

Coco Gauff got the results she wanted.

i tested negative!! — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) August 20, 2020

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury had a message for rival Deontay Wilder.

Fight Camp main event is almost here.

UFC

Conor McGregor was riding the waves.

Athletics

Eleven years ago today Usain Bolt smashed the 200 metres world record at the World Championships in Berlin.

Denise Lewis was watching a bit of morning telly.