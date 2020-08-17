Tommy Makinson could face eight-match ban for grabbing opponent between legs

St Helens winger Tommy Makinson could face an eight-match ban after appearing to grab the testicles of an opponent.

Makinson has been charged with a Grade F offence – the most serious – and been referred to a tribunal for ‘other contrary behaviour’ after a review of Saints’ 10-0 Betfred Super League win over Castleford on Saturday.

Makinson was placed on report for ‘inappropriate contact’ on Tigers prop Liam Watts in the game at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Warrington’s Ben Murdoch-Masila faces a two-game ban (Martin Rickett/PA)

In a busy weekend review for the panel, Warrington forward Ben Murdoch-Masila has been suspended for two matches following a high tackle on Huddersfield’s Matty English.

Murdoch-Masila was sin-binned after the challenge in Warrington’s 19-18 victory, which led to English being carried off on a stretcher.

Wakefield’s Reece Lyne and Catalans’ Sam Moa also received two-match penalty notices after incidents in Trinity’s 58-0 thrashing by the Dragons.

Dragons full-back Sam Tomkins received a one-match ban for a trip in the same game and Castleford’s Grant Millington faces a one-match suspension for dangerous contact in the Saints encounter.

Saints’ Matty Lees has escaped suspension for a dangerous contact against Castleford while there were also no bans for Leeds’ Luke Gale for a dangerous throw against Wigan or Warrington’s Blake Austin for a trip against Huddersfield.