England and Pakistan frustrated again due to bad light

England and Pakistan were set for another frustrating day as rain and bad light caused further delays on the third morning of the second Test.

Just 86 overs were possible on the first two days, leaving 94 unbowled, and more bad weather closed in on Saturday morning to prevent the scheduled 11am start at the Ageas Bowl.

England’s Joe Root prior to the start of day three of the second Test (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Pakistan were 223 for nine overnight, with Mohammad Rizwan leading the way on 60 not out, but hopes of advancing the game sufficiently over the weekend receded sharply under leaden skies in Southampton.