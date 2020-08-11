Picture of the day – August 11

Mo Farah grabbed his second gold of the London 2012 Olympics with a thrilling 5,000 metres victory.

Farah, who won the 10,000 metres title earlier in the Games, was roared home by a crowd of 80,000 in the Olympic Stadium.

Jamaican sprint star Usain Bolt won 4x100m relay gold on the same night and the pair swapped celebrations on the podium – Bolt doing Farah’s ‘mobot’ and Farah performing Bolt’s trademark ‘lightning Bolt’ pose.

Farah hit the front with 700 metres to go in the 5,000 final and ran the last lap under 53 seconds to hold off Ethiopia’s Dejen Gebremeskel in a winning time of 13 minutes and 41.66 seconds. Kenyan Thomas Longosiwa took the bronze.

Farah became the sixth man to secure the 5,000m and 10,000m Olympic gold double.

Bolt anchored Jamaica’s victory in the relay, as they finished with a world record time of 36.84. It meant he overtook Carl Lewis as the most decorated Olympic sprinter, with six gold medals.