How did England’s players rate in their Test series against the West Indies?

Rory Burns: Six months after injuring ankle ligaments playing football in Cape Town, the Surrey captain returned to underline his international credentials. Ended on a high with 90, his top score of the series. 7/10

Dom Sibley: Feast or famine for the left-hander, who balanced his second Test century and a pair of fifties with two ducks. England will be thrilled with the runs and understanding of the failures, while his lockdown weightloss is an impressive effort. 7

Joe Root: Missed the series opener to welcome his second child but returned to captain back-to-back wins in Manchester, measuring his declarations well and leading impressively in the field. Finished with a fluent 68 not out. 7

Ben Stokes: Demonstrated his wide and remarkable range of skills over the course of the series. Finished as the top scorer from either camp, with 363 runs at an average of 90.75 including a wonderful century and first-time outing as a pinch-hitting opener. Throw in nine wickets and a debut as captain and it was a memorable month for the all-rounder. 9

Ben Stokes starred with bat and ball (Jon Super/NMC Pool/PA)

Ollie Pope: Struggled for runs until the decider but his fluent 91 was a reminder of how high he might fly. Took one outstanding catch at short leg but will be looking for a first home century against Pakistan. 6

Jos Buttler: Was beginning to feel some pressure until a very responsible half-century in the third Test. Given the struggles of opposite number Shane Dowrich his tidy wicket-keeping bodes well. 6

Chris Woakes: Branded ‘Mr Dependable’ by his captain, the Warwickshire man took 11 cheap wickets in the Old Trafford double header, ending with a super five-for on the closing day of the series. 8

Chris Woakes made a telling contribution with the ball (Michael Steele/PA)

Dom Bess: Chosen ahead of Moeen Ali and Jack Leach, he found the number of right-handers in the West Indies line-up a challenge and did not get an over in the third Test. Still contributed with the ball earlier, batted nicely and conjured one superb run out. 5

Jofra Archer: Spent the second match in isolation after breaching the protocols of the bio-secure environment – a sentence that would have made no sense in 2019 – and fell into the pack on his return. Bowled his best spell in a losing cause. 5

Stuart Broad: Left out of a home Test for the first in eight years in Southampton, Broad made his dissatisfaction clear and spent the next two matches proving actions speak louder than words. Took 16 wickets at 10.93, took his 500th scalp and hit a sparkling half-century. 9

James Anderson: Five wickets in two Tests is nothing to write home about for a player of Anderson’s towering standards, but the paceman, who turns 38 this week, looked in prime condition and gave nothing away. 6

Joe Denly: Dropped after making his 15th Test appearance in the curtain-raiser. The veteran may not be seen again but has played a part in some memorable wins over the last two years. 4

Zak Crawley: In Root’s absence found himself pitched into a head-to-head with Kent team-mate Denly and settled it with an expressive 76. Stood down as England opted for an extra bowler in the third Test but will come again. 6

Sam Curran: Only appeared in the middle match, keeping up his knack of ending home Tests on the winning side. His left-arm seam is a compelling asset but the competition for seam bowling slots is fierce. 6

Mark Wood: Given a major confidence boost when picked ahead of Broad and Woakes for the first Test, the Durham man bowled with searing pace but his two wickets were not enough to earn a second outing.