On this day in 2015: Chris Froome wins his second Tour de France

Chris Froome shrugged off a shower of urine to cruise defiantly up the Champs-Elysees and claim his second Tour de France title on this day in 2015.

Two years after claiming his first victory in the race, Froome started as one of the favourites and took over the race lead after stage six following the retirement of Tony Martin due to injury.

Chris Froome shrugged off controversy to win his second Tour de France (Mike Egerton/PA)

Froome and Team Sky became engulfed in growing scrutiny over their sustained success, predominantly from fans and media in France.

The Briton said he was hit by what he described as “a small cup of urine” thrown by a fan during the 14th stage of the race, adding: “That’s not acceptable. We are professional — for someone to come and to do that, that’s not on.”

Ultimately, Froome held off the challenge of his closest rival Nairo Quintana to clinch victory on a rainy afternoon in Paris – and temporarily silence his detractors in the French countryside.