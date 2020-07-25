Advertising
Gary Anderson edges past Michael Smith on tie-break into World Matchplay final
Belgian Van Den Bergh beat Glen Durrant 17-15.
Gary Anderson will face Dimitri Van Den Bergh in the World Matchplay final after the Scot got past Michael Smith via a tie-break.
A thrilling semi-final at Milton Keynes’ Marshall Arena saw 2018 champion Anderson lead 8-3 and 14-9, then trail for the first time as last year’s runner-up Smith moved 15-14 ahead.
After the pair were then all square after 32 legs, Anderson subsequently went on to emerge with an 18-16 victory.
Belgian Van Den Bergh, playing in the tournament for the first time this year, later beat Glen Durrant 17-15 in the second last-four match.
Anderson said in quotes on pdc.tv: “To win it would be fantastic – to get my name on that trophy again would be special.
“I got a good lead and let him in. Michael will be gutted – his scoring wasn’t quite up there tonight and he was struggling a little bit.
“It was great up to a point for me and I felt like I had it done and dusted but then it went wrong – I was struggling to get my darts up but I plodded on and pinched it at the end.
“I’m fighting myself and it’s driving me nuts. I had all the time off last year and then I was just getting into it again and we went into lockdown.
“I want to get my game back to where I know it should be and I’m expecting to play like I used to but it’s not happening for me at the moment. I’m playing nowhere near what I should be.”
