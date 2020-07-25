Gary Anderson edges past Michael Smith on tie-break into World Matchplay final

Gary Anderson will face Dimitri Van Den Bergh in the World Matchplay final after the Scot got past Michael Smith via a tie-break.

A thrilling semi-final at Milton Keynes’ Marshall Arena saw 2018 champion Anderson lead 8-3 and 14-9, then trail for the first time as last year’s runner-up Smith moved 15-14 ahead.

After the pair were then all square after 32 legs, Anderson subsequently went on to emerge with an 18-16 victory.

Belgian Van Den Bergh, playing in the tournament for the first time this year, later beat Glen Durrant 17-15 in the second last-four match.

ANDERSON IS INTO THE FINAL! What a battle that was but it is Gary Anderson who finally gets the better of Smith to move into the final for the second time in three years! Will the 2018 champion add another Matchplay crown to his collection? #WM2020 pic.twitter.com/HhHG6nbxWf — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 25, 2020

Anderson said in quotes on pdc.tv: “To win it would be fantastic – to get my name on that trophy again would be special.

“I got a good lead and let him in. Michael will be gutted – his scoring wasn’t quite up there tonight and he was struggling a little bit.

“It was great up to a point for me and I felt like I had it done and dusted but then it went wrong – I was struggling to get my darts up but I plodded on and pinched it at the end.

“I’m fighting myself and it’s driving me nuts. I had all the time off last year and then I was just getting into it again and we went into lockdown.

“I want to get my game back to where I know it should be and I’m expecting to play like I used to but it’s not happening for me at the moment. I’m playing nowhere near what I should be.”