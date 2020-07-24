David Silva to make final Premier League appearance as Man City host Norwich

David Silva is poised to make his final Premier League appearance for Manchester City as relegated Norwich visit the Etihad Stadium.

Top scorer Sergio Aguero remains on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery last month but is not ruled out for the latter stages of the Champions League in August.

Number two goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is again doubtful with a muscular problem so Scott Carson could continue on the bench.

Norwich will be without Emiliano Buendia and Josip Drmic after they were sent off during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Burnley.

Defender Christoph Zimmermann returned from a long-term hamstring injury last weekend and will hope for more minutes, but Alex Tettey (knee) and Timm Klose (hamstring) are now on the treatment table.

Canaries boss Daniel Farke also remains without Grant Hanley (hamstring), Moritz Leitner (hernia) and Sam Byram (hamstring) while loanee Ondrej Duda has returned to parent club Hertha Berlin.

Provisional squad: Ederson, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Otamendi, Stones, Garcia, Laporte, Zinchenko, Mendy, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, D Silva, B Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling, Jesus, Harwood-Bellis, Doyle.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Godfrey, Zimmermann, Lewis, Tryball, Cantwell, McLean, Rupp, Hernandez, Vrancic, Pukki, McGovern, Zimmermann, Stiepermann, Famewo, Pukki, Martin, Idah.