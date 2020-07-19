Leeds make light of ‘Spygate’ affair – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 19.

Football

Leeds made light of last season’s “Spygate” affair as they returned to Derby for the penultimate game of the Championship season.

Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum is keen to get his hands on the Premier League trophy.

So proud and grateful to be part of this amazing team and club. Thanks to all Reds around the world for your incredible support ❤️?? What a journey it has been so far. And in a couple of days finally lifting the @premierleague trophy again after 30 years! Can’t wait for Wednesday pic.twitter.com/GHSzRLMamo — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) July 19, 2020

Crystal Palace full-back Patrick Van Aanholt is optimistic of returning for the start of next season after surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

Will miss the end of the season but all is well. There's plenty of time between now and start of next season so got time to rest & recover. Comes with the territory but we all ok over here ??⁣⁣Wishing the boys well and wishing everyone health and blessings. Stay safe ??❤️ pic.twitter.com/IhHMcDadnR — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) July 19, 2020

Leicester thanked fans for their ongoing support during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was full of praise for “leader” David Luiz.

That’s why you’re a leader @DavidLuiz_4 we need you ❤️ https://t.co/xA2Zhcty0R — Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) July 19, 2020

Former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay is pleased to be back on the field for Lyon as they took on Celtic in a friendly.

Cricket

Keep an eye out for the next generation of Bell in the England side in years to come.

Proud dad moment! Joseph’s first ever cricket game. ??? pic.twitter.com/e25LIg7H0B — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) July 19, 2020

And Bell’s former England captain Michael Vaughan was quick with a quip.

He is already bigger than you …. !! https://t.co/mfoeMlWR3w — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 19, 2020

Formula One

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas was prepared for battle in Hungary.

While Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel was considerate in the pre-race rain.

The umbrellas are out at the Hungaroring ☔️ And Seb has got the sound guy's back ?#HungarianGP ?? #F1 pic.twitter.com/mKHK62ymr2 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 19, 2020

Red Bull’s mechanics were forced into a race against time after Max Verstappen crashed on his way to the grid.

The boys are working like crazy on the grid to get @Max33Verstappen ready for lights out ? #HungarianGP ?? #F1 https://t.co/JSyBvTlwAs — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 19, 2020

And they succeeded in getting the Dutchman ready for the start.

Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly brought up a milestone grand prix.

But it ended prematurely with smoke pouring out of his car.

LAP 18/70 Smoke coming from Pierre Gasly's AlphaTauri – and he becomes the first driver to retire from the race ?#HungarianGP ?? #F1 pic.twitter.com/VA9rPihsVd — Formula 1 (@F1) July 19, 2020

Boxing

Luke Campbell was hard at work.

Careful what you wish for ? #Coolhand pic.twitter.com/xoC6WudQgt — Luke Campbell MBE (@luke11campbell) July 19, 2020

Darts

Brendan Dolan rued missed chances after he was beaten by world number one Michael Van Gerwen on the opening day of the World Matchplay.

I gave it everything I had last night. A little inconsistent with my scoring and some costly missed doubles. On another day it could have been different. Can’t afford mistakes against Michael. Wishing all the players the very best for the rest of the tournament.#daretodream pic.twitter.com/z9JMEMNPwD — Brendan Dolan (@BrendanDolan180) July 19, 2020

South African player-turned-commentator Devon Petersen praised the action on the first day.