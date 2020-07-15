Advertising
Marcus Rashford ‘humbled’ and Fury warns Wilder – Wednesday’s sporting social
Former Arsenal and England defender Tony Adams had mask issues.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 15.
Football
Marcus Rashford was “very humbled” to become the youngest person to receive an honorary doctorate from The University of Manchester for his work campaigning against child poverty…
Manchester United congratulated their homegrown striker.
And so did England.
Advertising
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy and Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe marked the second anniversary of France’s triumph at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Advertising
PSG forward Neymar enjoyed time out with his team-mates.
Fulham defender Michael Hector was having none of West Brom playmaker Matheus Pereira’s antics during their match at the Hawthorns on Tuesday night.
Former Arsenal and England defender Tony Adams had mask issues.
Ex-England defenders Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher are not happy with today’s news from FIFA.
Boxing
Tyson Fury sent a message to Deontay Wilder.
Cricket
England Test captain Joe Root showed off his lockdown hair as he returned to the squad’s ‘bubble’.
And here is a closer look at how England and West Indies’ Test series went ahead amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
England paceman Jofra Archer was not enjoying the weather.
Australia opener David Warner was getting his fielding practice in while at home.
Tennis
Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki picked up her racket for the first time in a while.
Formula One
World champion Lewis Hamilton praised his Mercedes team.
Darts
The PDC revealed the revised schedule for the 2020 Premier League and the line-up for next year’s event.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.