Marcus Rashford ‘humbled’ and Fury warns Wilder – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 15.

Football

Marcus Rashford was “very humbled” to become the youngest person to receive an honorary doctorate from The University of Manchester for his work campaigning against child poverty…

Manchester United congratulated their homegrown striker.

? A class above.@MarcusRashford will receive an honorary degree from @OfficialUoM for his incredible campaign against child poverty ❤️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 15, 2020

And so did England.

A huge congratulations to #ThreeLions forward @MarcusRashford! Deserved recognition for your remarkable efforts ? https://t.co/HRD7z7jN1Z — England (@England) July 15, 2020

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy and Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe marked the second anniversary of France’s triumph at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

PSG forward Neymar enjoyed time out with his team-mates.

Fulham defender Michael Hector was having none of West Brom playmaker Matheus Pereira’s antics during their match at the Hawthorns on Tuesday night.

Hope he is ok ??‍♂️? https://t.co/jQj5Jm6iYC — Michael Hector (@Big_Hec35) July 14, 2020

Former Arsenal and England defender Tony Adams had mask issues.

Tony Adams (Instagram Story)

Ex-England defenders Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher are not happy with today’s news from FIFA.

I don’t like or agree with this at all! https://t.co/cAPolvYeRL — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 15, 2020

This is nonsense! @premierleague stay with 3 subs please!! https://t.co/KA2KZSBsDd — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 15, 2020

Boxing

Tyson Fury sent a message to Deontay Wilder.

Cricket

England Test captain Joe Root showed off his lockdown hair as he returned to the squad’s ‘bubble’.

And here is a closer look at how England and West Indies’ Test series went ahead amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Behind the Scenes | Behind Closed Doors ?? Here's what it took to stage the first international sporting event on English soil since the COVID-19 lockdown ? pic.twitter.com/IIsi0YOcYw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 15, 2020

England paceman Jofra Archer was not enjoying the weather.

Jofra Archer (Instagram Story)

Australia opener David Warner was getting his fielding practice in while at home.

Tennis

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki picked up her racket for the first time in a while.

First time back on court since retirement! Not bad for 6 months away ??? pic.twitter.com/TDilL4IJga — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) July 15, 2020

Formula One

World champion Lewis Hamilton praised his Mercedes team.

Lewis Hamilton (Instagram Story)

Darts

The PDC revealed the revised schedule for the 2020 Premier League and the line-up for next year’s event.

UPDATED 2020 PREMIER LEAGUE SCHEDULE A revised schedule for the 2020 @unibet Premier League has been confirmed, with the tournament set to resume in August with six nights played behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes. pic.twitter.com/HFYPfIMzPn — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 15, 2020