Picture of the day – July 2

This is the moment that Mtoto, right, ridden by Michael Roberts comes in to win the Coral Eclipse Stakes at Sandown Park in 1988.

The British thoroughbred was the dominant middle-distance horse at the time and won the Group One race at Sandown for a second successive year.

Trained by Alec Stewart, Mtoto put in a fine performance, led by Roberts’ expertise in the saddle, to finish in front of Shady Heights and Triptych.

It continued a good run for the four-year-old, who also won King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Mtoto only ran 10 races in his career, winning seven of them before being retired.

The stallion died in 2011, aged 28.