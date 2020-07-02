England’s Sam Curran self-isolating and tested for coronavirus after feeling ill

England all-rounder Sam Curran has been placed in self-isolation and tested for Covid-19 after feeling unwell overnight.

Curran batted on the first evening of the intra-squad warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday, making 15 not out, but experienced sickness and diarrhoea during the night.

In line with medical protocols he has remained in his room at the on-site hotel and played no part in Thursday’s play.

.@CurranSM will play no further part in our intra-squad match at the Ageas Bowl — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 2, 2020

An England and Wales Cricket Board statement read: “Sam Curran has had sickness and diarrhoea overnight.

“He is feeling better this afternoon, and has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl.

“He will play no further part in the practice match. He has been monitored by the team doctor throughout and was tested for Covid-19 earlier today.”

England players have been staying at Hampshire’s ground (Stu Forster/Pool/PA)

Advertising

A 30-strong training group has been living, training and sleeping at Hampshire’s ground since linking up on June 23, with all players and staff receiving twice-weekly Covid-19 tests ahead of the first Test against the West Indies on Wednesday.

All other day staff involved have also been subject to regular testing and last week the ECB announced a clean bill of 702 negative tests.

All precautions are being taken given the exhaustive measures in place at both the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford to establish a fully ‘bio-secure’ venue, but there will still be some crossing of fingers that Curran’s condition continues to improve.